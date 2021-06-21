Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Health Ministry will prevent recurrence of "black July"

Number of cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia is growing in Kyrgyzstan. A record of recent months was registered over the weekend — 870 new cases were detected. Such figures were recorded during the «black July» last year. Experts predict a sharp increase in the incidence in the next two weeks — up to 1,500 patients a day. The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, told 24.kg news agency what the Ministry of Health and Social Development is doing to prevent recurrence of last year’s situation.

— The ministry controls the situation. There are places in hospitals, mainly in Bishkek — more than 200. If necessary, we can deploy up to 800 more places. We are ready for this. Departments have been allocated in every hospital with red zone, where doctors undergo observation. We will transfer them to Ak-Keme and Dostuk hotels, and will allocate the departments for hospitalization of patients.

— Do you have the necessary supply of drugs, taking into account the incidence growth?

— There are enough medicines for 1.5 — 2 months. The Drugs Supply Department immediately sends medicines, PPE at the request of hospitals.

— Why did our vaccination campaign fail? In total, about two percent of the population have been vaccinated, and, according to the WHO, it is necessary to vaccinate about 70 percent for community immunity to form.

When the first doses of the vaccine arrived, the journalists created anti-advertising. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

— People are coming now, vaccination points are open in all cities and villages. We will catch up now.

— How to catch up? There is a vaccine for 40,000 people only in the country now ...

— There will be 150,000, then 200,000, then 400,000 doses soon.

— What is the cause of such a surge in the incidence?

— The third wave is registered all over the world. Various strains, mutated variants, more aggressive ones spread. If they appear in our country, incidence will increase even more. Look what is happening in Moscow.

— Other countries, like Russia, are imposing various restrictive measures. Will the Ministry of Health and Social Development recommend them in Kyrgyzstan?

— At least $ 1.2 billion was spent last year when the lockdown was introduced. If we impose it now, then where will we find the money? Indeed, in this case, the population will need to be provided with food, pensions, allowances. This is a huge amount.

We will monitor the epidemiological situation.

We gave an opportunity to all municipal authorities to impose, if necessary, some kind of restrictive measures in certain settlements, districts, regions. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

We will not impose lockdown throughout Kyrgyzstan.

— Are there enough doctors to treat the sick?

— Yes, the Ministry of Health and Social Development works day and night, we do not sleep. So, there is no panic. The number of patients is the same as last year, but there is no panic. There are medicines, prices are not rising, there are enough PPE, doctors are working, compensation is coming. We control, we work.

We work around the clock, my deputies, doctors. It is necessary to motivate them from time to time, to say good words, as in all other countries. You see, I have not been on the air in recent months, because many, it turns out, do not like my face. I give interviews by phone.

— Do you think that the Ministry of Health and Social Development will be able to keep the situation under control and prevent recurrence of «black July»?

— Yes, we will, but the people should also understand that there is the third wave. Journalists don’t wear masks, MPs, nobody. And if they set an example, then others will wear them.

— But our president, the first person of the state, does not wear a mask. For example, at a recent meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he was not wearing it.

— You should know one thing, if everyone wears masks, then one person can not do it. This is in all countries. Vladimir Putin does not wear either.