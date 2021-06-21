Kyrgyzstan awaits AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea

Kyrgyzstan is now waiting for the AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea. Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this vaccine should have arrived in our country a month ago. «But due to the catastrophic situation in India, they refused us. Now we are negotiating with South Korea, we contacted them through COVAX. A contract was drawn up. They also promise to deliver the vaccine one of these days. The exact date is still unknown,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.

He added that 150,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine «will be in Bishkek today or tomorrow.» Although it was expected by June 20.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development planned to vaccinate about a million Kyrgyzstanis against COVID-19 by September 1. But judging by the vaccination rate, this is unlikely to happen.

«We have done everything in our power. Vaccination centers are open in all localities. All medical workers are trained,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.

Only the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is available in Kyrgyzstan now. Persons over 60 years old, people with chronic diseases, as well as medical workers can get vaccinated.