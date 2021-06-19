Kyrgyzstanis least of all trust police and political parties

Survey conducted by the Coalition against Torture in Kyrgyzstan and M-Vector research company revealed that the population of the republic trusts the police least of all.

Most of all — the army (72 percent), religious organizations and the government (53 percent). At least 70 percent of the respondents do not trust the political parties, Parliament — 69 percent, courts — 61 percent. About 51 percent of the respondents trust the prosecutor’s office and 47 percent — the police.

If we consider the level of trust in law enforcement agencies separately, the respondents express relatively greater confidence in the State Committee for National Security (49 percent).

The survey was conducted for the first time at the national level and covered all seven regions of the country. Its purpose was to determine the opinion of the Kyrgyzstanis about torture and use the data obtained for improving methods of combating this phenomenon.

At least 81 percent of the respondents support torture to some extent, and only 15 percent of the respondents believe that torture is unacceptable under any circumstances.