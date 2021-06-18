10:02
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Businessman Genrikh Balyan placed under house arrest

Owner of Karven Group Association of Companies Genrikh Balyan was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«Since the businessman paid off part of the loan debt, the investigation asked to apply to him a preventive measure not related to arrest,» the sources said.

The owner of Karven club, businessman Genrich Balyan, was detained on June 15 within a criminal case on the fact of fraud. According to the investigation, the businessman took a loan in the amount of $ 2.3 million for a figurehead. He provided real estate as collateral, but was not going to return the money.
link: https://24.kg/english/198079/
views: 91
Print
Related
Businessman Genrikh Balyan transfers 60 million soms to SCNS account
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Almambet Saliev detained
Genrikh Balyan suspected of fraud within Rosinbank case
Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek
Another ex-vice mayor of Bishkek suspected of illegal enrichment
Member of organized crime group suspected of fraud arrested in Bishkek
SCNS shows property of head of South-West customs Nurbek Aitmamatov
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS
Ryskeldi Mombekov: All current arrests are politically motivated
Kumtor case: Lawyer calls arrest of Torobai Zulpukarov unconstitutional
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
09:43
Kyrgyzstan develops plan to counter hurricanes, dust and sand storms Kyrgyzstan develops plan to counter hurricanes, dust a...
09:32
Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek
09:24
Businessman Genrikh Balyan placed under house arrest
17 June, Thursday
18:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party
17:45
Draft law on financial reporting by NGOs adopted in third reading
17:28
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Helicopter crash: Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case
16:56
Kumtor case: Two former deputies released from remand prison of SCNS