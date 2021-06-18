Businessman Genrikh Balyan placed under house arrest

Owner of Karven Group Association of Companies Genrikh Balyan was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«Since the businessman paid off part of the loan debt, the investigation asked to apply to him a preventive measure not related to arrest,» the sources said.

The owner of Karven club, businessman Genrich Balyan, was detained on June 15 within a criminal case on the fact of fraud. According to the investigation, the businessman took a loan in the amount of $ 2.3 million for a figurehead. He provided real estate as collateral, but was not going to return the money.