Helicopter crash: Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case

The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on helicopter crash in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Pre-trial proceedings are conducted under the article «Violation of flight rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«According to preliminary data, three victims of the crash were transferred from the Osh Regional Combined Hospital to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. One more victim is at the National Hospital. The rest are treated in a military hospital. All of them are in stable condition,» the sources said.

The Mi-8 MT helicopter made an emergency landing on June 4 in Osh region. As a result, 14 people suffered. They were all taken to hospitals with various injuries.

The helicopter that crashed in the mountains of Osh region was presented as a gift within the framework of bilateral cooperation with Russia. The service life of aircraft produced in 1987 has expired.
