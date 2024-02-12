13:32
Akylbek Japarov visits injured in helicopter crash, Bishkek HPP breakdown

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov visited his compatriots injured in the Bishkek HPP breakdown and the crash of a military helicopter, who were earlier sent for treatment in Turkey, in one of the hospitals in Adana.

The injured Kyrgyzstanis are in a research hospital.

One serviceman was killed and 10 others were injured on January 17 as a result of the crash of Mi-8MTV helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. The crash is being investigated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office. A criminal case was opened.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7.
