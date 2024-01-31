19:36
Military helicopter crash: Specialists start black box decoding

Specialists have started decoding the black box of Mi-8MTV military helicopter that crashed on the outskirts of Bishkek. The Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a press conference.

«A legal assessment will be given based on the results of the black box decoding,» he stressed.

The Prosecutor General added that the commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic Kylychbek Aidaraliev was suspended from office.

Recall, one serviceman was killed, 10 more were injured on January 17 as a result of the crash of Mi-8MTV helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Military Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.
