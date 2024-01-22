Military helicopter crash: One of injured transferred to National Hospital

One of the people injured in a military helicopter crash is transferred from an emergency hospital to the National Hospital. The medical institution informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the head physician of the hospital, Almaz Kubatbekov, one patient is still in intensive care unit and it was decided to transfer him to the Vascular Surgery Department of the National Hospital. The second intensive care patient was transferred to a regular ward. The condition of the rest is stable. The first recovered patients will be discharged tomorrow.

One serviceman was killed and 10 more were injured on January 17 as a result of the crash of a Mi-8MTV helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.