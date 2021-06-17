Businessman Genrikh Balyan transfers 60 million soms to SCNS account

The owner of Karven Group Association of Companies Genrikh Balyan transferred 60 million soms to a special account of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The businessman transferred the money to pay off the credit debt at Rosinbank (now Keremet Bank. — Note of 24.kg news agency). The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose a preventive measure for Genrikh Balyan today.

The owner of Karven club, businessman Genrich Balyan, was detained on June 15 within a criminal case on the fact of fraud. According to the investigation, the businessman took a loan in the amount of $ 2.3 million for a figurehead. He provided real estate as collateral, but was not going to return the money.