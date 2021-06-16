16:47
Almaz Baketaev resigns as First Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Personnel changes have taken place in the City Hall of the capital. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The First Vice Mayor Almaz Baketaev was relieved of his post due to appointment to another office. Zhamalbek Yrsaliev was appointed to his place. He previously served as Vice Mayor.

Maksatbek Sazygulov was appointed a Vice Mayor of the capital in charge of economy and finance. Previously, he served as head of the Organizational Development Department of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. He is also an excellent worker of the public service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov signed the relevant orders yesterday.
