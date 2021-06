Members of Kyrgyz Umutu Public Association hold a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 20 people with banners demand from the President Sadyr Japarov to punish those responsible for the riots and the death of 19-year-old Umutbek Altynbek uulu during the October 2020 events. They also want the ex-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to be held accountable for the clashes.

They chant: «President, give an answer!»