Constitution, Kumtor, reforms: What Sadyr Japarov tells about in Turkey

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with compatriots living in various cities of Turkey.

He told about his official visit to Turkey, in particular, about the meetings with the leader of the republic Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, and the agreements reached.

In addition, the head of state told about some reforms and transformations aimed at the development of Kyrgyzstan. He noted that a reform of the public administration system had begun in the republic, the new version of the Constitution was adopted by a majority vote in a referendum, and the law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic was signed.

«I am confident that the new Constitution will successfully serve the interests of our people and will contribute to the further effective development of Kyrgyzstan. We were not afraid to raise environmental issues at the Kumtor mine. I would also like to note that strengthening the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of our migrants abroad, facilitation of the conditions of their stay abroad and other issues are always in my heart. On the first day of my inauguration as president, I signed five decrees, one of which was the decree on the adoption of measures aimed at improving the migration situation, and the other — on the procedure for repatriation of the bodies of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who died abroad to the Kyrgyz Republic,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He also noted that the fees for consular services on processing documents in Kyrgyzstan’s missions abroad have been reduced by 80 percent, drawing up of a certificate of return to the Kyrgyz Republic is carried out in electronic format and is immediately issued to a citizen upon admission, whereas it took more than three days before.

In addition, citizens abroad have the opportunity to receive social and legal documents from the state bodies of Kyrgyzstan in electronic format.

According to the president, work is underway to open a general consulate of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya. Work will continue to expand diplomatic and consular missions in areas with a large number of Kyrgyz citizens.

Speaking about Meken Card initiative, he stressed that in order to develop new industries in Kyrgyzstan, implement investment projects, legalize labor migrants who have returned to the Kyrgyz Republic, and create jobs, a special tax regime has been established, and tools will be developed to motivate labor migrants; conditions have been created for investing in the national economy.

Particular attention will be paid to regulating the legal status of compatriots who have received foreign citizenship, creation of conditions for their return, residence, education and medical care, as well as simplifying the procedure for re-acquiring Kyrgyz citizenship.

Sadyr Japarov said that the functions of the State Migration Service in the field of external migration have been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan that will help and increase efficiency in resolving a number of issues of labor migrants.