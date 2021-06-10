Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey: What documents signed in Ankara

A number of documents were signed within the framework of the official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the Republic of Turkey, aimed at strengthening and development of Kyrgyz-Turkish bilateral cooperation in various fields. Press service of the head of state reports.

Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan also adopted a joint statement.

The following documents were signed in Ankara:

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Turkish Republic in the field of plant protection and quarantine;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Turkey in the field of copyright and related rights;

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Turkish Republic on cooperation in the field of culture;

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Turkish Republic on the establishment and operation of cultural centers;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Republic;

Protocol on the approval of the interdepartmental action plan for implementation of the agreement on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the government of the Republic of Turkey dated April 9, 2018;

Memorandum between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey on cooperation in the protocol sphere;

Joint statement following the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Turkey.

At the same time, the parties agreed on close cooperation between the Presidential Administrations of the two countries to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the official visit.