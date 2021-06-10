Ryskeldi Mombekov: All current arrests are politically motivated

All responsibility for Kumtor project rests with the former presidents Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev. Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov said at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, all detentions and arrests in the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor are politically motivated.

«Only Askar Akayev is to blame for the 2003 agreement and Kurmanbek Bakiev — for 2009. The rest are victims of political persecution. The current and former deputies have been detained for voting against nationalization of the mine in 2013. Why, then, are you opposing the nationalization now? I did offer it,» Ryskeldi Mombekov said.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

Daniyar Narymbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were detained within the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor.

Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.