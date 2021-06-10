Kumtor case: Lawyer calls arrest of Torobai Zulpukarov unconstitutional

Deputy of the Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov was detained in violation of the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. Lawyer Jyrgalbek Babaev announced at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

He said that, according to the investigation, Torobai Zulpukarov is accused of corruption. The essence of the accusation is that in 2012, the deputy, along with his colleagues, when considering the Kumtor issue, persuaded the deputies to provide more favorable conditions for the Canadian company Centerra Gold.

«This accusation has no basis. According to the current Constitution, a member of Parliament cannot be held criminally liable for judgments expressed by him in connection with parliamentary activities or for the results of voting in the Parliament. Torobai Zulpukarov should not have been detained without the consent of the majority of the deputies. As for the fact that he asked someone or persuaded to make this or that decision, this happened within the framework of the law,» Jyrgalbek Babaev said.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov.

Daniyar Narymbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were detained within the framework of the criminal case on Kumtor.

Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.