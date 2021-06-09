16:22
USD 84.63
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.16
English

WHO: Global COVID-19 incidence decreases by 15 percent

The World Health Organization (WHO) registered a 15 percent decrease in the incidence of coronavirus over the past week. Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 of the organization says.

According to it, more than 3 million new cases and more than 73,000 deaths were registered over the past week, which is 15 percent and 8 percent less than in the previous week.

«In the past week, the European and South-East Asia regions reported marked declines in the number of new cases while the African region reported an increase as compared to the previous week,» the WHO noted.

Mortality increased in the Western Pacific, North and South America, and Africa, but decreased in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.
link: https://24.kg/english/197026/
views: 112
Print
Related
European Union introduces single internal COVID certificate
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173.9 million people globally
29 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,898 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 624 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
459 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,173 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173 million people globally
COVID-19: 24-hour hospitals opened in Osh city
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,781 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 595 - in serious condition
Popular
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
9 June, Wednesday
16:13
Ulukbek Maripov meets with newly appointed ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov meets with newly appointed ambassadors...
15:50
AUCA President Andrew Kuchins steps down from office, decides to return to USA
15:38
New mayors elected in Shopokov and Kaindy cities
15:26
About 10,000 saplings to be planted in Bishkek in 2021
15:11
WHO: Global COVID-19 incidence decreases by 15 percent