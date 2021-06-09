WHO: Global COVID-19 incidence decreases by 15 percent

The World Health Organization (WHO) registered a 15 percent decrease in the incidence of coronavirus over the past week. Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 of the organization says.

According to it, more than 3 million new cases and more than 73,000 deaths were registered over the past week, which is 15 percent and 8 percent less than in the previous week.

«In the past week, the European and South-East Asia regions reported marked declines in the number of new cases while the African region reported an increase as compared to the previous week,» the WHO noted.

Mortality increased in the Western Pacific, North and South America, and Africa, but decreased in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.