Depreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan

Having grown to almost 85 soms, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar started dropping in Kyrgyzstan again. Since the beginning of the week, the currency has depreciated by 20 tyiyns.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 84.15-84.3 soms, and sell for 84.55-84.7 soms.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 84.6308 soms.

At the same time, exchange rate of the Russian ruble remains quite stable. It is bought for 1.155-1.162 soms, and sold for 1.172-1.177 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1.1621 (0.15 percent growth).
