Kazakhstan comments on military assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Military-technical assistance to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was not provided to facilitate the development of border disputes between the countries. Tengrinews reported with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan turned to the Kazakh side for military-technical assistance in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the area of ​​the Tajik-Afghan border.

An intergovernmental agreement on provision of gratuitous military-technical assistance was developed and signed on April 17, 2021.

In addition, as the ministry said, a similar agreement was signed with Kyrgyzstan on March 2.

«These agreements with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were signed before the aggravation of border disputes between these states. Work is currently underway to ratify the signed agreements. The military-technical equipment will be delivered only after the two countries reach an agreement on the settlement of existing contradictions and normalization of the situation,» the statement says.

It is noted that, according to the Collective Security Treaty, to which Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are parties, the CSTO countries are obliged to refrain from using force or threats against each other. In this regard, military-technical assistance should not be used by them in resolving border disputes.

It was reported earlier that the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan initiated a draft law on provision of gratuitous military-technical assistance to Tajikistan. It was published for public comment on Open NLA portal until June 17. It became known later that a similar agreement on gratuitous military-technical assistance was signed between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in March 2021 in Nur-Sultan city.