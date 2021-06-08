17:28
USD 84.63
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.16
English

Kazakhstan comments on military assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Military-technical assistance to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was not provided to facilitate the development of border disputes between the countries. Tengrinews reported with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan turned to the Kazakh side for military-technical assistance in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the area of ​​the Tajik-Afghan border.

Related news
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
An intergovernmental agreement on provision of gratuitous military-technical assistance was developed and signed on April 17, 2021.

In addition, as the ministry said, a similar agreement was signed with Kyrgyzstan on March 2.

«These agreements with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were signed before the aggravation of border disputes between these states. Work is currently underway to ratify the signed agreements. The military-technical equipment will be delivered only after the two countries reach an agreement on the settlement of existing contradictions and normalization of the situation,» the statement says.

It is noted that, according to the Collective Security Treaty, to which Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are parties, the CSTO countries are obliged to refrain from using force or threats against each other. In this regard, military-technical assistance should not be used by them in resolving border disputes.

It was reported earlier that the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan initiated a draft law on provision of gratuitous military-technical assistance to Tajikistan. It was published for public comment on Open NLA portal until June 17. It became known later that a similar agreement on gratuitous military-technical assistance was signed between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in March 2021 in Nur-Sultan city.
link: https://24.kg/english/196877/
views: 127
Print
Related
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan stops talks on purchasing AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to help with vaccine
Chairman of Cabinet discusses border situation with Ambassador of Kazakhstan
WHO could include Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19 in list of recommended
Foreign Affairs Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan hold talks
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
80 trucks stand in line at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan
4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
New flight from Bishkek to Turkestan (Kazakhstan) opened
Popular
Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
8 June, Tuesday
16:55
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independen...
16:41
Friday prayers allowed in mosques of Kyrgyzstan from June 11
16:27
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to be divided into two types
16:19
Kazakhstan comments on military assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
15:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173 million people globally