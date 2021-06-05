14:40
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan

An agreement on gratuitous military-technical assistance has been signed between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan back in March 2021. Open NLA portal says.

Kazakhstan plans to donate Kyrgyzstan:

  • 6,480 million cartridges of 5.45 mm caliber with PS bullet;
  • 1,000 pieces of 122 mm rockets with high-explosive fragmentation warheads;
  • 2,000 orange smoke ground signal cartridges;
  • 1,000 pieces of 26 mm yellow signal cartridges;
  • 4 posts of auditory interception Vostok-SP;
  • 6 Galaktika rocket launchers;
  • 1 antenna switch Kalina 12 × 80.

As noted, the property is unused and stored in excess.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan initiated a draft law on the provision of gratuitous military-technical assistance to Tajikistan. It was published for public comment on Open NLA portal until June 17.

The Tajik side began to install a container on a disputed section of the border in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​Chon-Alai district on June 4 at 03.00 am, having penetrated 1 kilometer into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Residents of Zhekendi, Kara-Teyit, Kara-Myk, Chuluk and Shibe villages in Chon-Alai district have been evacuated to a school in Daroot-Korgon village.

This is not the first incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. On April 28-29, the military of the neighboring state fired at houses and buildings on the territory of Kyrgyzstan; civilians, including children, were killed as a result of the armed conflict.
link: https://24.kg/english/196571/
views: 54
Print
Related
Kazakhstan stops talks on purchasing AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to help with vaccine
Chairman of Cabinet discusses border situation with Ambassador of Kazakhstan
WHO could include Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19 in list of recommended
Foreign Affairs Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan hold talks
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
80 trucks stand in line at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan
4,500 tons of flour delivered to Bishkek from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
New flight from Bishkek to Turkestan (Kazakhstan) opened
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
14:25
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
14:17
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
14:08
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan about situation at border: No cause for concern
13:39
Interior Ministry: Active search for Kyrgyzstani Orhan Inandi continues
12:40
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan