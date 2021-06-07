20:42
Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Colonel of the Customs Service Samat Isabekov was appointed to the post of Chairman of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic. The state service reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov introduced the new head to the staff of the Customs Service.

From 1996 to the present, Samat Isabekov has been working for the customs authorities, held various positions, including executive ones.

Kadyrzhan Semeteev headed the Customs Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.
