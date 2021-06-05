Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place

The 18th meeting of the Kyrgyz Republic — European Union Cooperation Council was held via videoconferencing. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic was led by Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the European delegation — by Augusto Santos Silva, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, currently holding the EU presidency.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

«Attention was focused on the upcoming political contacts at high and highest levels, as well as the upcoming signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU. The importance of organizing and holding the first EU-CA Economic Forum in Bishkek in 2021 was especially emphasized,» the statement says.

The issues of the development of trade and economic ties, regional security, including the peace process in Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking were discussed separately. The parties exchanged views on border management issues, on the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and on the environmental situation at Kumtor.

The meeting participants also discussed the rule of law, democratic processes, civil freedom, human rights, reforming the public sector of the Kyrgyz Republic, ecology and environmental protection, economic reforms, implementation of judicial reform, elections to the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021, and the fight against corruption.

«The parties expressed their readiness and interest to further build up the entire range of bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EU, including within the framework of the EU Multi-Annual Indicative Program and the Regional Indicative Program for 2021-2027,» the Foreign Ministry reported.