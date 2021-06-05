Interior Ministry: Active search for Kyrgyzstani Orhan Inandi continues

Active search for the citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi continues. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Pre-trial proceedings on the search for the president of Sapat international educational university are under the control of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

«The investigative-operational group, formed from among experienced investigators and detectives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district, conducts the necessary investigative actions and search measures, identifies and interrogates witnesses, as well as possible eyewitnesses,» the statement says.

The search measures to establish the whereabouts of the disappeared citizen are carried out throughout the republic.

Active searches are conducted in foothill areas, riverbeds and water canals, in fields and farmland, at garbage dumps and landfills. Construction sites, garage cooperatives, parking lots, abandoned buildings, factories and plants territories, forest areas and park zones are being checked.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

It was reported yesterday that Sapat graduates are ready to pay $ 1 million for information on the whereabouts of the missing Orhan Inandi.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the fourth day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.