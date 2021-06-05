18-year-old girl killed in Talas region

A girl was killed in Zhany-Zher village, Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The day before, duty unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Buura district received a message from the ambulance station about a human body found in Zhany-Zher village. A car with a dead girl was found at the scene. According to preliminary data, she died from a gunshot wound. The murdered was identified — it turned out to be an 18-year-old resident of Zhany-Zher village.

«The car has been placed on impoundment lot. Materials were registered under Article 130 (Murder) of the Criminal Code and pre-trial proceedings were started. A forensic medical examination was commissioned. Measures are being taken to detain suspects,» the statement says.