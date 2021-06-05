13:09
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

18-year-old girl killed in Talas region

A girl was killed in Zhany-Zher village, Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The day before, duty unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Buura district received a message from the ambulance station about a human body found in Zhany-Zher village. A car with a dead girl was found at the scene. According to preliminary data, she died from a gunshot wound. The murdered was identified — it turned out to be an 18-year-old resident of Zhany-Zher village.

«The car has been placed on impoundment lot. Materials were registered under Article 130 (Murder) of the Criminal Code and pre-trial proceedings were started. A forensic medical examination was commissioned. Measures are being taken to detain suspects,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/196558/
views: 79
Print
Related
Body of 21-year-old guy found in trunk in Nookat district
Minor detained in Bishkek on suspicion of double murder
Murder of Madina café owner: Court delivers verdict
Suspect in murder of teacher detained in Osh city
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
Murder in Uzgen district: One of suspects detained
Police find suspect in murder of boy in Muras-Ordo
Murder of fifth grader in Muras-Ordo: Brother of deceased wanted
Suspect in murder of local resident at Kara-Suu market detained
Man douses his elderly mother with gasoline, sets her on fire in Zhaiyl district
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
12:40
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:36
18-year-old girl killed in Talas region
12:30
3,648 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 587 - in serious condition
12:26
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:23
413 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,636 in total