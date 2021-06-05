11:35
Kyrgyzstani returns home after conquering Everest

Eduard Kubatov, who has conquered Everest, returned to Kyrgyzstan. His relatives, representatives of the State Sports Agency and journalists met him at Manas airport.

According to him, he has been preparing for the ascent since 2014.

«Emotions appear later when you go down and start realizing that you are alive. My children were against my participation in this. I tried to convince them that everything will work out. The most difficult is to calm the children down. I need to recover a little. I have plans to conquer the two-headed mountain in the south of the central part of Alaska — Denali. I need to prepare, I think that I will make it within two years,» Eduard Kubatov said.

He also noted that the weather conditions on Everest were difficult. The air temperature dropped to −35 degrees Celsius. After the ascent, the athlete lost 7 kilograms.

The citizen of Kyrgyzstan Eduard Kubatov conquered the highest peak on the Earth — Mount Everest on May 23. He is 49 years old. He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the special services. He is fond of mountaineering. On February 3, 2013, a mountaineering expedition, of which he was a member, planted the flag of Kyrgyzstan on Mount Aconcagua in South America.

He is also fond of boxing, the national kok-boru team game and triathlon (participant of the 2017 World Cup in Abu Dhabi).

Eduard Kubatov is the second Kyrgyzstani who has managed to conquer Everest. The first was Dmitry Grekov in 1997.
link: https://24.kg/english/196534/
views: 147
