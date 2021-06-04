Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Security Council of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov held an operational meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies on the situation with the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Orhan Inandi. Presidential press service reported.

Officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security provided information on the progress of investigative and operational measures to search for Orhan Inandi.

Marat Imankulov once again noted the need to strengthen interdepartmental coordination, interaction and step up all necessary investigative and operational measures to quickly establish the whereabouts of the disappeared Kyrgyzstani.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the fourth day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of turkey were involved in the abduction.