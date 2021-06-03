18:10
Kumtor case: Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva interrogated

Former MP Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva was interrogated at the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan within a criminal case on Kumtor. The former deputy informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, in 2012 she voted for the draft resolution of the deputy commission, which at that time was headed by Sadyr Japarov.

«I was asked if I supported the draft resolution of the commission headed by Sadyr Japarov. I answered in the affirmative. This draft resolution was in the interests of the state. In addition, I noted that the deputy of the Parliament has an imperative mandate, they cannot be subjected to criminal prosecution for their opinion,» Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva said.

The ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was detained for two months within Kumtor case. Former and current MPs Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Izakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated the former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
