Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek

Supporters of Orhan Inandi hold another rally in Bishkek today. About 200 people gathered in front of the building of Parliament. They hold banners demanding form the authorities to solve his disappearance. They also demand to provide information whether he is on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants of the rally plan to march from the Parliament to the Government House and continue the protest on the Old Square, where people are already gathering.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigative and operational group was created from among experienced investigators and detectives of the ministry, the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital and the Internal Affairs Department of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing whereabouts of citizen Orhan Inandi are carried out.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been holding rallies since June 1.