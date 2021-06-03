13:32
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek

Supporters of Orhan Inandi hold another rally in Bishkek today. About 200 people gathered in front of the building of Parliament. They hold banners demanding form the authorities to solve his disappearance. They also demand to provide information whether he is on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants of the rally plan to march from the Parliament to the Government House and continue the protest on the Old Square, where people are already gathering.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigative and operational group was created from among experienced investigators and detectives of the ministry, the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital and the Internal Affairs Department of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing whereabouts of citizen Orhan Inandi are carried out.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

His supporters have been holding rallies since June 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/196260/
views: 96
Print
Related
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Criminal case initiated on disappearance of Orhan Inandi
Rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held near Turkish Embassy in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
Sapat educational institution asks for help in search for Orhan Inandi
President instructs SCNS, Interior Ministry to step up search for Orhan Inandi
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Body of 14-year-old boy found on pasture in Nooken
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
12:52
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in B...
12:42
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:33
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,840 in total
12:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards of use of cash registers from July 1
12:05
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced