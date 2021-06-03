13:31
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced

Relatives of the missing citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi are ready to pay remuneration to those who provide reliable information about the whereabouts of the president of Sapat international educational institution. They told 24.kg news agency.

«Sapat and school graduates, family and friends of Okhan Inandi are ready to pay remuneration for accurate information about his whereabouts,» his family members said.

Anonymity is guaranteed. The amount of the remuneration has not been announced. It will be voiced to a specific person for specific truthful information only and will be handed over confidentially.

Contact phone numbers: +996550049050, +996555155144.

Rallies have been held in Bishkek for the third day with a demand to find Orhan Inandi.

The whereabouts of Orhan Inandi are unknown. Last time he got in touch by phone on May 31 at about 18.00. An investigative-operational group has been formed. The international educational institution Sapat asks for help in search for him. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an investigative and operational group was created from among experienced investigators and detectives of the ministry, the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital and the Internal Affairs Department of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing whereabouts of citizen Orhan Inandi are carried out.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.
