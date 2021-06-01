Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek

The former director of Sapat school network, Orhan Inandi, has gone missing in Bishkek. His relatives told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Orhan Inandi left home for a meeting yesterday. An hour later, his family found his car a few blocks from the house.

«Orhan Inandi lives in the 10th microdistrict of the capital near the Southern Highway, his car was found in another place. Money, documents, phone, other belongings were in the car,» his relatives told.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek confirmed this information. According to it, the police received the message about the found car today at about 4.20.

«A citizen applied to the police. He asked for assistance in finding his father Orhan Inandi, who was driving this car. The missing person got in touch by phone last time on May 31 at about 18.00, his whereabouts are unknown. An investigative-operational group has been created. All the necessary investigative actions and search measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the citizen,» the Internal Affairs Department informed.