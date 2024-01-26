10:35
USD 89.32
EUR 97.35
RUB 1.01
English

Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained

A teacher who beat a student of Sapat Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceum was detained in Kyzyl-Kiya. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

According to the department, 35-year-old teacher is suspected of the beating. It is noted that on January 22 at approximately 10.30 p.m. he beat a 16-year-old student because he was talking loudly and laughing with his friends in the bedroom. He took the teenager into the corridor and hit him in the face.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (hooliganism). A forensic medical examination was ordered for the minor. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.

An investigation has been launched into the beating of other students.

Earlier, a video of beating of a student at Sapat Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceum was posted on social media. As the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported, the fact of beating the student by the teacher was registered in the electronic incident log.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that the lyceum’s deputy director for educational work and the teacher were fired.
link: https://24.kg/english/285105/
views: 133
Print
Related
Sapat student beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, deputy director and teacher fired
Fatal fight between Sapat students: Directors of two schools fired
Fifth-grader beaten by schoolgirls in Balykchi
Embassy comments on nostrification of Sapat diplomas in Turkey
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: MEPs make joint statement
Melis Turganbaev tells about meeting with ex-head of Sapat
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
Human Rights Watch calls for investigation into disappearance of Orhan Inandi
Internal Affairs Department comments on footage from video recorder of Inandi
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Friday
10:02
National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms at year-end 2023 National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms...
09:49
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture
09:36
Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed
09:18
Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained
09:10
EBRD invests €102 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
25 January, Thursday
17:10
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
17:02
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
16:48
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
16:24
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan