Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained

A teacher who beat a student of Sapat Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceum was detained in Kyzyl-Kiya. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

According to the department, 35-year-old teacher is suspected of the beating. It is noted that on January 22 at approximately 10.30 p.m. he beat a 16-year-old student because he was talking loudly and laughing with his friends in the bedroom. He took the teenager into the corridor and hit him in the face.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (hooliganism). A forensic medical examination was ordered for the minor. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.

An investigation has been launched into the beating of other students.

Earlier, a video of beating of a student at Sapat Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceum was posted on social media. As the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported, the fact of beating the student by the teacher was registered in the electronic incident log.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that the lyceum’s deputy director for educational work and the teacher were fired.