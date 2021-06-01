12:35
Kumtor case: Dastan Dzhumabekov summoned for interrogation

Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary information, he was summoned within the Kumtor case.

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was detained within the Kumtor case. MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Asylbek Jeenbekov were placed in the remand prison of SCNS for two months. Ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated. It turned out that later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated the former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
