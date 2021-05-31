SCNS summons ex-deputy Sergei Ibragimov for interrogation within Kumtor case

Former deputy of the Parliament Sergei Ibragimov was summoned to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in the framework of a criminal case on Kumtor mine. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former deputy was interrogated on the 2009 agreement with Centerra Gold. Then Sergei Ibragimov was a member of Parliament from Ak Zhol party.

«After interrogation, he voluntarily transferred 100 million soms to the state budget. However, Ibragimov transferred the money not within the criminal case. It is known that ex-deputy Igor Gusarov has been summoned for interrogation within the Kumtor case. Former deputy Tursuntai Salimov was also interrogated by the State Committee for National Security,» the sources said.

The former PM of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev was interrogated earlier within the Kumtor case.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.