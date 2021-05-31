16:37
USD 83.63
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.14
English

80 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan watch TV regularly

At least 80 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan still watch TV regularly, despite the growing popularity of social media and instant messengers. Vyacheslav Goncharov, a representative of Door Public Foundation, told.

According to him, a study of children’s media consumption showed that the leaders in watching TV are girls aged 7 to 12.

«They spend about three — four hours every day in front of the TV screen. There is no content for teens in Kyrgyzstan, so they prefer social media. There is a great demand for TV sets to date. Every family in the country buys plasma TVs. It is more difficult to find out what channel is more popular now. Therefore, the study was conducted in a survey format. Children watch TV more in the evenings and in the morning, as well as on weekends. Prime time is no longer relevant,» the expert said.
link: https://24.kg/english/195828/
views: 111
Print
Related
Over 83,000 children of migrants registered in Kyrgyzstan
140 children from affected villages in Batken region leave for Issyk-Kul
Human rights activists ask to speed up adoption of new Children's Code
Six-year-old boy falls out of window in Bishkek
Two-year-old girl falls from sixth-floor window in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
Pneumonia in children: Officials still have no plan for medical surveillance
Health Ministry comments on situation with pneumonia among children
32 children hospitalized with pneumonia for 24 hours in Bishkek
About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek
Popular
Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek Head of Elite House construction company detained in Bishkek
Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments Kumtor operates normally, but workers could be fired for "improper" comments
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
31 May, Monday
16:02
Situation at Kumtor: Units work normally, smoothly, without problems Situation at Kumtor: Units work normally, smoothly, wi...
15:36
80 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan watch TV regularly
15:21
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins bronze at tournament in Monaco
15:14
Third of children in Kyrgyzstan read books, despite popularity of the Internet
15:01
Children aged 7-10 spend up to three hours daily on the Internet in Kyrgyzstan