80 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan watch TV regularly

At least 80 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan still watch TV regularly, despite the growing popularity of social media and instant messengers. Vyacheslav Goncharov, a representative of Door Public Foundation, told.

According to him, a study of children’s media consumption showed that the leaders in watching TV are girls aged 7 to 12.

«They spend about three — four hours every day in front of the TV screen. There is no content for teens in Kyrgyzstan, so they prefer social media. There is a great demand for TV sets to date. Every family in the country buys plasma TVs. It is more difficult to find out what channel is more popular now. Therefore, the study was conducted in a survey format. Children watch TV more in the evenings and in the morning, as well as on weekends. Prime time is no longer relevant,» the expert said.