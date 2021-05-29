Repeat elections in three cities to cost Kyrgyzstan 48,344,000 soms

Repeat elections in three cities — Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak, scheduled for July 11, will cost Kyrgyzstan 48,344,000 soms. The cost estimates say.

The election campaign in Bishkek city will cost 20,105,000, in Osh city — 6,615,000, in Tokmak city — 1,043,000 soms.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. The results of elections in Bishkek were canceled; earlier, the CEC invalidated the results of voting in Osh and Tokmak cities.

The date of the repeat elections has not yet been set. The deadlines for submitting notifications, registration of parties and campaigning are reduced by a third.