Temir Sariev interrogated at Military Prosecutor's Office

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev was interrogated at the Military Prosecutor's Office. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Temir Sariev is a witness in one of the criminal cases related to Kumtor mine.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.     

     
