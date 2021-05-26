Kyrgyzstan develops Smart Bazhy digital platform

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov got acquainted with the project of digital platform «Smart Bazhy». Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service Kubanychbek Shatemirov noted that a single digital platform would create favorable conditions for subjects of foreign economic activity, as well as improve the quality of customs regulation, including contributing to an increase in investment in the country’s economy. A roadmap for implementation of Smart Bazhy project for 2021-2022 has been presented.

Local IT companies will work on the creation of the platform.

Ulukbek Maripov supported the start of work on creation of the new digital platform, and also noted that the implementation process must be taken under special control.

«It is necessary to work out all the risks as much as possible. All important shortcomings should be identified during development, and not after putting it into operation,» he concluded.