Rakhat Zhusumambetova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

By order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Klim Omelchenko has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Digital Development.

In addition, by order of the head of the Cabinet, Zhumamudun Zhumaliev has been dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Digital Development.