Leadership has been changed at the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan. Nuriya Kutnayeva has been relieved of her duties as head of the ministry due to her transition to another position. President Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree.

By another decree, the president appointed Azamat Zhamangulov (head of digital services development at MEGA cellular company) as the acting Minister of Digital Development.

Zhamangulov’s candidacy has been submitted to the Parliament for approval of his appointment to the post of Minister of Digital Development.

Nuriya Kutnayeva had held the position since September 13, 2023.