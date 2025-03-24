23:32
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions

The President of Kyrgyzstan renamed the Ministry of Digital Development and expanded its functions. Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree, Toktom portal says.

«Measures have been taken to further improve digital transformation in the sphere of public administration.

In order to organize effective management, create conditions for further improvement of digital transformation taking into account constant technological changes, including the introduction of artificial intelligence technology, the transformation of the current system of digital public administration, providing the opportunity to maximize the potential of digital technologies for the benefit of the people, the Ministry of Digital Development was renamed into the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies by presidential decree No. 91 dated March 17, 2025,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies will carry out the functions of developing and implementing state policy in the field of digitalization, electronic governance, use of electronic signatures, state and municipal electronic services, identification systems, ensuring equal access to digital technologies, electrical and postal communications, including radio and television broadcasting, archiving, cybersecurity (within its competence), satellite technologies, spatial data, artificial intelligence and innovative technologies, population registration, civil status acts and other functions assigned to the ministry in accordance with the law.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to create Tunduk OJSC with 100 percent state participation in its authorized capital, entrusting it with the tasks and functions of the state institutions Tunduk, Digital Education Center, Social Security Digitalization Center, Electronic Health Center and Adilet Sot. It was also ordered to determine Tunduk OJSC as the sole provider of services for the development, modernization and further technical support of information systems of state bodies, local government bodies, state and municipal enterprises, institutions, funds (implemented at the expense of the republican and local budgets).

The decree comes into force after seven days from the date of official publication.
