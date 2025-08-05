First state cloud platform G-Cloud created in Kyrgyzstan

AMT-Group company announced completion of the project on creation of the state cloud platform G-Cloud for the information systems of state bodies and local government bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is noted that more than 80 virtual machines and physical servers with a total volume of processed data of more than 100 terabytes were transferred to the cloud platform. Information systems of state organizations were moved to the cloud without stopping the operation of applications. The customer of the project was the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovation Technologies with the support of the World Bank and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The first state cloud platform in the history of the Kyrgyz Republic, G-Cloud, is a key element of the country’s future digital ecosystem and the basis of a new generation of digital governance.

The G-Cloud platform is designed to become a centralized infrastructure that unites state information resources into a single system, ensuring their security, reliability and scalability. The new digital platform will allow hosting state information systems, exchanging interdepartmental data directly, ensuring a high degree of fault tolerance, including in the event of man-made disasters or external interference.

The work on creating the state cloud platform G-Cloud was completed for 11 months. As part of the project, AMT-Group specialists, together with the customer’s specialists, analyzed existing information systems; 134 systems that were actively used by government agencies were selected.

«In the process of transferring the information systems, it was extremely important for us to maintain their normal functioning — with all our procedures and control tools. That is why our partners were required to have not only professional knowledge in the field of IT, but also a high level of expertise in the field of project management. AMT-Group specialists coped with this perfectly, demonstrating a high level of qualification and flexibility in solving emerging problems. Users of electronic services received them in full without interruptions and failures in the operation of services,» Project Coordinator Rustambek Sartkalchaev said.

«Creation of a state cloud platform and transferring state information systems to it is a complex and responsible task. The extensive experience of AMT-Group specialists and the teamwork of all project participants made it possible to complete the project work on time and without system failures,» AMT-Group CEO Alexander Goltsov said.