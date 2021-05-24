Ruslan Sakhbetov wins silver medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Sakhbetov won a silver medal at the Asian Powerlifting Championship. The sportsman himself told 24.kg news agency.

«The rivalry was serious. There were 16 people in my category alone. As a result, I have two silver medals — in powerlifting and in the bench press. Despite the fact that I did not won gold this time, I am still satisfied with the results. I would like to once again thank everyone who supported me,» Ruslan said.

Ruslan is the only one who represented Kyrgyzstan at the competition.

The Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press WRPF 2021 Championship was held from May 22 to May 23 in Almaty city (Kazakhstan). At least 300 athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan participated in it.

The record holder and absolute champion of Kyrgyzstan in powerlifting could not get to the championship due to financial difficulties. He was forced to turn to his compatriots for help.

Sakhbetov is a graduate of an orphanage. He began to go in for professional sports in 2010. The sportsman has more than a dozen awards and records. In 2014, he won a bronze medal in mas-wrestling, he became the world champion in powerlifting in 2018. Ruslan Sakhbetov is the International Master of Sports.