12:18
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

Ruslan Sakhbetov wins silver medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Sakhbetov won a silver medal at the Asian Powerlifting Championship. The sportsman himself told 24.kg news agency.

«The rivalry was serious. There were 16 people in my category alone. As a result, I have two silver medals — in powerlifting and in the bench press. Despite the fact that I did not won gold this time, I am still satisfied with the results. I would like to once again thank everyone who supported me,» Ruslan said.

The Asian Powerlifting and Bench Press WRPF 2021 Championship was held from May 22 to May 23 in Almaty city (Kazakhstan). At least 300 athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan participated in it.

Ruslan is the only one who represented Kyrgyzstan at the competition.

The record holder and absolute champion of Kyrgyzstan in powerlifting could not get to the championship due to financial difficulties. He was forced to turn to his compatriots for help.

Sakhbetov is a graduate of an orphanage. He began to go in for professional sports in 2010. The sportsman has more than a dozen awards and records. In 2014, he won a bronze medal in mas-wrestling, he became the world champion in powerlifting in 2018. Ruslan Sakhbetov is the International Master of Sports.
link: https://24.kg/english/194952/
views: 119
Print
Related
National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at the World Para Powerlifting Cup
Family from Kyrgyzstan wins four medals at Powerlifting World Championship
Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Powerlifting Champions
72-year-old Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Bench Press Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at Powerlifting World Cup
22 Kyrgyzstanis win 43 medals at World Powerlifting Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Powerlifting Championship
Powerlifter from Kyrgyzstan sets world record
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Powerlifting Championships
Popular
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed
24 May, Monday
12:06
Protesters demand abolishment of tax on land plots Protesters demand abolishment of tax on land plots
11:53
Citizens hold rally at SCNS building demanding meeting with Kamchybek Tashiev
11:31
Ulukbek Maripov: Local residents play key role in state border strengthening
11:21
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 50 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
11:12
Ruslan Sakhbetov wins silver medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship