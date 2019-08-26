Family from Kyrgyzstan wins four medals at Powerlifting World Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the Powerlifting World Championship (WPF version). They informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held on August 24-25 in Moscow. Representatives of 10 countries, including the Evchenkovs from Kyrgyzstan, competed for victory. Alexander, his wife Yekaterina and their youngest son Daniil competed in the nomination «multi-repeat bench press», the eldest son David — in the bench press. Alexander took the second place; the rest became champions in their categories. Yekaterina set a world record — she lifted a bar weighing 27.5 kg 84 times in a row.