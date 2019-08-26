13:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Family from Kyrgyzstan wins four medals at Powerlifting World Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the Powerlifting World Championship (WPF version). They informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held on August 24-25 in Moscow. Representatives of 10 countries, including the Evchenkovs from Kyrgyzstan, competed for victory. Alexander, his wife Yekaterina and their youngest son Daniil competed in the nomination «multi-repeat bench press», the eldest son David — in the bench press. Alexander took the second place; the rest became champions in their categories. Yekaterina set a world record — she lifted a bar weighing 27.5 kg 84 times in a row.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Powerlifting Champions
72-year-old Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Bench Press Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at Powerlifting World Cup
22 Kyrgyzstanis win 43 medals at World Powerlifting Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Powerlifting Championship
Powerlifter from Kyrgyzstan sets world record
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Powerlifting Championships
Powerlifter from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at World Championship
Esen Kaliev takes second place in Powerlifting World Cup
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan