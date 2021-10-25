17:04
Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver medals in Kazakhstan

The record holder and absolute champion of Kyrgyzstan in powerlifting Ruslan Sakhbetov won one gold and two silver medals at the Open Championship of Kazakhstan in powerlifting, deadlift and bench press. He told 24.kg news agency.

«I managed to take the first place in triathlon and second places in the bench press and deadlift. I am grateful to the coach, those who supported and helped me. This is our common victory, a victory that I dedicated to Kyrgyzstan,» the athlete said.

Earlier, due to a lack of funds, the powerlifter was forced to turn to his compatriots for help. He is the only one who represented Kyrgyzstan at the Kazakhstan Open Powerlifting, Deadlift and Bench Press Championships. Competitions were held in Almaty on October 23-24.

Ruslan Sakhbetov is an orphanage alumnus. He began to go in for professional sports in 2010. He has won more than a dozen awards and set many records. He is a Master of Sports of International Class.
