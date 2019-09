Kyrgyzstani took the third place at the World Para Powerlifting Cup. The International Paralympic Committee reported.

The tournament was held on September 26-27 in Tokyo (Japan). Male athletes competed in 10 weight categories. Kyrgyzstan was represented in three of them.

Adilet Kamchybekov showed the best result in the weight category over 107 kilograms. He has managed to lift a barbell weighing 175 kilograms — 46 less than the winner and won a bronze medal.