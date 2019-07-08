Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Powerlifting Champions

Kyrgyzstanis won the WPC Eurasian Powerlifting Championship. Powerlifting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held on July 6-7 in Novosibirsk (Russia). Kyrgyzstan was represented by two athletes. Vladislav Khozeev competed in the weight category of 82.5 kilograms. He won gold medal in the deadlift and received a cup in overall standing. Alexander Belimov (100 kg) took the 1st place at the classic powerlifting tournament, in the deadlift and in the overall standing.