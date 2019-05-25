72-year-old Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Bench Press Championship

Kyrgyzstani won a silver medal at the World Bench Press Championship (IPF version). President of the Powerlifting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Kerimbekov reported.

The championship was held in Tokyo. The 72-year-old representative of the Kyrgyz Republic Adzhibek Abakirov competed in the age group over 70 years old in weight up to 105 kilograms. He lifted the barbell weighing 90 kilograms and took the second place.

«We are preparing for the Asian Powerlifting Championship, which will be held in Almaty in December,» the Head of the Federation added.