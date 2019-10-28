National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the first place at the World Powerlifting Cup (WPA / AWPA versions). WPC Powerlifting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held October 26-27 in Moscow. 14 teams participated in it. The team of Kyrgyzstan included 12 athletes. They won 22 gold medals and six cups in the overall standings. Roksana Nabieva won three gold medals, Bakhramjon Sabirov, Avazbek Khalapov, Azimzhan Kadyrov, Angelika Fink, Chyngyz Mamakeev, Hamit-Pasha Murtazaev, Ruslan Mustapaev and Almaz Nazaraliev won two gold medals each. Sergei Jeenaliev, Jalil Japarov and Dmitry Dorozhenko won one gold medal each.

Kyrgyzstanis set three world records in the «deadlift» exercise. One of them was set by Azimzhan Kadyrov, two — by Angelika Fink (in outfit and raw).