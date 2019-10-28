18:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the first place at the World Powerlifting Cup (WPA / AWPA versions). WPC Powerlifting Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held October 26-27 in Moscow. 14 teams participated in it. The team of Kyrgyzstan included 12 athletes. They won 22 gold medals and six cups in the overall standings. Roksana Nabieva won three gold medals, Bakhramjon Sabirov, Avazbek Khalapov, Azimzhan Kadyrov, Angelika Fink, Chyngyz Mamakeev, Hamit-Pasha Murtazaev, Ruslan Mustapaev and Almaz Nazaraliev won two gold medals each. Sergei Jeenaliev, Jalil Japarov and Dmitry Dorozhenko won one gold medal each.

Kyrgyzstanis set three world records in the «deadlift» exercise. One of them was set by Azimzhan Kadyrov, two — by Angelika Fink (in outfit and raw).
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at the World Para Powerlifting Cup
Family from Kyrgyzstan wins four medals at Powerlifting World Championship
Kyrgyzstanis become Eurasia Powerlifting Champions
72-year-old Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Bench Press Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at Powerlifting World Cup
22 Kyrgyzstanis win 43 medals at World Powerlifting Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Powerlifting Championship
Powerlifter from Kyrgyzstan sets world record
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Powerlifting Championships
Powerlifter from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at World Championship
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
28 October, Monday
18:25
Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive m...
18:16
Drop in air temperature, rains expected in Kyrgyzstan by end of the week
17:35
National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup
17:21
Isakov urges to ensure attendance of witnesses within HPP modernization case
16:05
Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial