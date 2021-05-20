18:39
USD 83.98
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.14
English

Second PCR laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region

A PCR laboratory will be opened in Karakol city in early July.

As the press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region reports, the head of Karakol Department of the Center for Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections Ravshan Maimulov said this ​​today at a meeting of the regional headquarters.

In turn, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the region, Mirbek Kozhoev, instructed to speed up launch of the laboratory.

There is only one PCR laboratory in Issyk-Kul region — in Cholpon-Ata. It conducts up to 400 coronavirus tests daily.
link: https://24.kg/english/194685/
views: 110
Print
Related
Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Russia donates equipment for laboratories to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Six laboratories in Kyrgyzstan conduct PCR tests for traveling abroad
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Another laboratory to tests for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Laboratory data management system developed in Kyrgyzstan
Four more laboratories to begin testing for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Laboratory to study coronavirus tests to open in Talas
Bishkek Phytosanitary and Veterinary Inspection needs repairs
Laboratories in Kyrgyzstan to be optimized and reduced
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Thursday
17:23
Second PCR laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region Second PCR laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region
17:10
Artem Novikov comments on his appointment as head of RKDF
16:32
State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected of fraud
16:00
Aibek Dzhunushaliev appointed First Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers
15:58
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor