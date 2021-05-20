Second PCR laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region

A PCR laboratory will be opened in Karakol city in early July.

As the press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region reports, the head of Karakol Department of the Center for Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections Ravshan Maimulov said this ​​today at a meeting of the regional headquarters.

In turn, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the region, Mirbek Kozhoev, instructed to speed up launch of the laboratory.

There is only one PCR laboratory in Issyk-Kul region — in Cholpon-Ata. It conducts up to 400 coronavirus tests daily.