Artem Novikov comments on his appointment as head of RKDF

Former First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov commented on his appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF). He posted his comment on his Facebook page.

Artem Novikov told that he had an «open and warm conversation» with the President Sadyr Japarov and with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

«The country currently has many strategic directions to improve the economic situation in the country, to promote projects. The decision on my appointment to the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund was supported by the management. This is a responsible and big task. Moreover, in the coming days we will have to solve the problems of modernization of the fund’s activities and resumption of direct financing,» Artem Novikov said.

«This is absolutely agreed decision. I would like to say this myself in order to avoid any interpretations,» he concluded.

At the first meeting with the RKDF team, Artem Novikov also noted that he was sure that it would be possible to resolve issues on resumption of direct financing in the near future. The RKDF must implement the agreements that were reached at the meetings of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russia, Vladimir Putin. There is a need to revise the terms of financing, simplify procedures, and create more affordable credit products for entrepreneurs.