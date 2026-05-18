17:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.73
RUB 1.19
English

New Deputy Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Salkyn Sarnogoeva has been appointed Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding order was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev. The ministry’s press service reported.

Deputy Cabinet Chairman Ulan Mamatkanov introduced the newly appointed deputy minister to the ministry’s staff.

It is noted that this position was previously held by Marat Tagaev, who was subsequently appointed Kyrgyzstan’s representative to TURKSOY.

Prior to her new appointment, Salkyn Sarnogoeva headed the Ministry of Culture’s Information Policy Department. She was born on December 29, 1974. From February 2015 to July 2019, she served as Deputy Director of the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Information and Mass Communications, and was appointed director of the department on June 28, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/374290/
views: 55
Print
Related
Ulukbek Begaly uulu appointed Director of Kyrgyztasmasy State Cinema Center
Aivaz Omorkanov appointed head of National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-Deputy Culture Minister appointed KR’ Permanent Representative to TURKSOY
 New Commander of National Guard appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Shakir Mamatov appointed deputy head of SDMK of Kyrgyzstan
Ulan Mamatkanov appointed Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Parliament approves Ulan Mamatkanov for post of Deputy Cabinet Chairman
Utkurzhan Aisaev appointed First Vice President of Wrestling Federation
Ulan Mamatkanov to oversee social sector of Cabinet, replacing Edil Baisalov
Popular
MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026
Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance
18 May, Monday
17:12
Civil servants to begin wearing clothing with national style elements Civil servants to begin wearing clothing with national...
17:00
New Deputy Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan appointed
16:53
Body of drowned 17-year-old teenager found in Naryn River
16:37
Kyrgyzstan aims for full self-sufficiency in fuel supplies — Amangeldiev
16:18
Kyrgyzstan's economy grows by 12.4 percent, Cabinet launches new reforms